Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Director Randy J. Martinez Sells 887 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) Director Randy J. Martinez sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $124,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,852.12. The trade was a 15.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Plexus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.89. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Plexus by 573.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Plexus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

