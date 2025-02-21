Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 208.55 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 208.55 ($2.64), with a volume of 314158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.62).

Polar Capital Global Financials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 17.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 187.11. The company has a market capitalization of £628.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 5.31 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Polar Capital Global Financials had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 91.44%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Cuts Dividend

About Polar Capital Global Financials

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Polar Capital Global Financials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital’s John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025.

PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials.

