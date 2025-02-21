Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.00.

NASDAQ POOL traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $344.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,470. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.66. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

