Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Invests $999,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Booking comprises about 1.0% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Booking by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,455,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Down 1.8 %

BKNG stock opened at $5,018.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,908.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,540.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 166.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 181.63 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.