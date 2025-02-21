Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. ServiceNow makes up about 2.8% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 24.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,040.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,432.20. This trade represents a 27.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $333,219.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,725.40. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,806 shares of company stock valued at $16,065,122. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.9 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $968.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,058.36 and a 200-day moving average of $976.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $716.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

