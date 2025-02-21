Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

