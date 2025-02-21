Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) dropped 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $86.91 and last traded at $82.96. Approximately 114,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 361,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average is $69.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 29.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after buying an additional 205,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 369.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

