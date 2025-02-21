Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $277.85 and last traded at $278.60. Approximately 10,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 137,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $308.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,807,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Primerica by 108.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

