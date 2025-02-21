Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Releases Earnings Results

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Primo Brands had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Primo Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Primo Brands Stock Up 3.3 %

PRMB stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. 640,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,036. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Brands from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

