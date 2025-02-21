Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 17,777 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 78,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

