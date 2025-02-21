Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,362,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,265,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 435,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $241.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $182.98 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.75 and its 200-day moving average is $226.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.