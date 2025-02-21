Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.58 Million Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.87% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $12,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 129.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,102 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

IGEB opened at $44.69 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

