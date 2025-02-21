Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.82 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 302.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,723 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,645,000 after purchasing an additional 113,439 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 611,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 421,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 321,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,173,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 311,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $101.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $103.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

