Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 30,599 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

NASDAQ FTGS opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $999.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

