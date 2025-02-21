Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 30,599 Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2025

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGSFree Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTGS opened at $32.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $999.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.