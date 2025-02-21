Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 86,866 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 179.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,866 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.60% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,317,000 after acquiring an additional 344,491 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,544,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,628,000 after purchasing an additional 394,221 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 14,999.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,247,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after buying an additional 2,232,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,370,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,364,000 after buying an additional 294,827 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,661,000 after buying an additional 73,593 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $84.02 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.04.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

