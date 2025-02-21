Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,852 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

