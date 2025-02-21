ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer**_PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC. – February 14, 2025_ ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) revealed today the separation of Gavin T. Malenfant from his role as Chief Operating Office

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ProMIS Neurosciences’s 8K filing here.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProMIS Neurosciences
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?