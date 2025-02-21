Promising Gold Stocks To Research – February 19th

Cadence Design Systems, Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, CoStar Group, and Newmont are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in gold mining and exploration. Investing in gold stocks provides exposure to the price of gold and can offer potential for growth and profits based on the performance of the underlying commodity. The value of gold stocks is influenced by factors such as gold prices, production costs, geopolitical events, and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of CDNS traded down $30.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,886,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,110. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.16.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,953,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,555,158. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.72. 6,886,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,516,541. The company has a market cap of $300.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

CSGP stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.61. 3,699,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,181. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $100.38.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,946,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,355. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45.

