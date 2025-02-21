Promising Growth Stocks To Follow Today – February 18th

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow earnings or revenue at a faster rate than the average business in the market. These stocks often reinvest earnings into expansion and innovation, aiming to increase their value over time through capital appreciation rather than paying out dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

NYSE BLK traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $976.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,017.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $974.94. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $745.55 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,704,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.15. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $77.82 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $369.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,788,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,787. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

