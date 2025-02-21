PYA Waltman Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,638,000 after buying an additional 45,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.79.

American Tower Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $192.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.88.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

