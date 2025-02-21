PYA Waltman Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBTC. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

GBTC stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.