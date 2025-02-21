PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC reduced its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAAS. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

