PYA Waltman Capital LLC Sells 228 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands makes up 1.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned 0.06% of BellRing Brands worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,501,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $57,960,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,753,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,146,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $228,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,851,832.30. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 156,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,294 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BRBR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $74.01 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.