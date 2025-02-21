Q1 Earnings Forecast for GP Issued By Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for GreenPower Motor in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 432.35% and a negative net margin of 103.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GreenPower Motor stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of GreenPower Motor as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

