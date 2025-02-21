Q1 Earnings Forecast for WTW Issued By Zacks Research

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.39 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $324.73 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $334.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.31 and a 200 day moving average of $304.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -324.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

