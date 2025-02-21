Q1 EPS Estimates for Cheesecake Factory Cut by Wedbush

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $54.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,084,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 155,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,363,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,663,000 after acquiring an additional 186,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $63,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

