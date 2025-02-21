Q1 EPS Estimates for GIL Cut by National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:GIL opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

