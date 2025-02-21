Q1 EPS Forecast for FreightCar America Lowered by Analyst

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for FreightCar America in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL opened at $9.38 on Friday. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 98.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth $73,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

