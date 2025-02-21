Q2 Earnings Forecast for Lantheus Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.6 %

LNTH stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.44. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,583,000 after buying an additional 2,610,118 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after purchasing an additional 435,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $36,183,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth about $439,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

