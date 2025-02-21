Q3 EPS Estimates for Norfolk Southern Cut by Zacks Research

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Norfolk Southern in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the railroad operator will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.49 EPS.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.11.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day moving average of $250.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $206.71 and a 1-year high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Gilbert H. Lamphere acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.86 per share, with a total value of $157,735.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,271.82. The trade was a 32.29 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. This trade represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

