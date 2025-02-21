Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Qube’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Qube Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Qube Company Profile
