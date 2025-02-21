Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) CFO Todd Macomber Sells 30,000 Shares

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,316.32. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RLGT stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.87. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 53,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

