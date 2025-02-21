Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RL. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.21. The stock had a trading volume of 95,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,700. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

