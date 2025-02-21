Raymond James Cuts Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $20.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 606,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 113,761 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $4,775,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

