Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ: FIBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2025 – First Interstate BancSystem had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – First Interstate BancSystem had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – First Interstate BancSystem had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – First Interstate BancSystem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – First Interstate BancSystem had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/24/2024 – First Interstate BancSystem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.17. 324,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,172. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.85%.

In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $209,311.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,851.50. This represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,229,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,691,000 after buying an additional 587,975 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,269 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,474,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,765,000 after purchasing an additional 145,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,045,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,836,000 after purchasing an additional 138,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,774 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

