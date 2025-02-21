Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CEO Lisa Palmer Sells 25,000 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.2 %

REG opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $76.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Regency Centers by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,132,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

