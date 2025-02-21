Reliance (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Reliance Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Reliance stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Reliance has a 52-week low of $256.98 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $281.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.17. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.17.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This represents a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

