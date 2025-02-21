Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB) Posts Earnings Results

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of RENB stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. Renovaro has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company’s product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

