Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RGEN. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.64, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.81. Repligen has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Repligen by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,773 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 138,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 14.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 275,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

