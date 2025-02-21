Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Q2 Earnings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cinemark Trading Down 3.0 %

CNK opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Cinemark by 714.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Cinemark by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Cinemark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

