Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ball FY2025 Earnings

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $3.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Ball has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Ball by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

