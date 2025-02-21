Reviewing Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of -120.11, meaning that its share price is 12,111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 19.18% 4.79% 1.16% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

46.6% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altus Power and Summer Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $155.16 million 5.11 -$9.35 million $0.22 22.43 Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summer Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altus Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Altus Power and Summer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 5 4 0 2.44 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Summary

Altus Power beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

