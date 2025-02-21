ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Lake Street Capital

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LFWD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday. Laidlaw initiated coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFWD opened at $1.84 on Thursday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

In related news, Director Michael Swinford acquired 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $43,892.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,031.20. This trade represents a 49.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II sold 381,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $1,282,431.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,049,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,084.80. This represents a 26.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

