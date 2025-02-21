Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee Sells 2,035 Shares

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $116,442.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,858 shares in the company, valued at $335,194.76. This trade represents a 25.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Kayden Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,815 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $102,347.85.

On Monday, February 10th, Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 4,189 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $246,773.99.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,447 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $85,995.21.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $57.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,416,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,824,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after buying an additional 621,432 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,111,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,208,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Articles

