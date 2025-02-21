Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

