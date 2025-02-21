Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 210,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 45,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rio Silver Stock Down 25.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95.
About Rio Silver
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
