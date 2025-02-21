RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Director Richard Dansereau Purchases 4,005 Shares of Stock

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Richard Dansereau acquired 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.47 per share, with a total value of C$77,977.35.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$19.41 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$16.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 97.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REI.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.75.

Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.

