RLJ Lodging Trust Enters into Amended Employment Agreement with Executive ChairmanOn February 18, 2025, RLJ Lodging Trust announced the execution of an amended and restated employment agreement with Robert L. Johnson, the Executive Chairman of the Co

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read RLJ Lodging Trust’s 8K filing here.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories