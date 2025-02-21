Robert I. Kauffman Sells 3,653 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,931.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,296,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,432,661.10. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hagerty Price Performance

Hagerty stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 0.85. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $12.35.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hagerty by 10.0% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 9.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 76,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.