Robert V. Vitale Sells 44,249 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,423,545.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938,457 shares in the company, valued at $72,608,418.09. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
BellRing Brands Stock Performance
Shares of BRBR opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BellRing Brands
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BellRing Brands Company Profile
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BellRing Brands
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.