Robert V. Vitale Sells 44,249 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,423,545.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938,457 shares in the company, valued at $72,608,418.09. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.20. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRBR. Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

